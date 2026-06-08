Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Modi's government, saying a 'new stream of development' has emerged in 12 years. He highlighted the focus on service, good governance, and poor welfare through schemes like Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat.

CM Dhami Lauds PM Modi's 12-Year Tenure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday lauded the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that a "new stream of development" has flowed across the country over the past 12 years by keeping service, good governance, and poor welfare at its core.

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Taking to his official handle on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that the central government's focus on the mantra of 'Antyodaya' (uplifting the weakest section of society) has brought monumental and positive changes to the lives of millions of poor, deprived, and needy families.

"Under the respected leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, over the past 12 years, a new stream of development has flowed in the country by placing service, good governance, and poor welfare at the centre," Dhami stated.

He added that the welfare mantra has systematically elevated the socio-economic status of marginalised citizens.

Flagship Welfare Schemes Highlighted

Highlighting the extensive impact of the central welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister listed several flagship schemes implemented during PM Modi's tenure. He noted that public welfare programs, including Jan Dhan accounts, the Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat, the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Swachh Bharat Mission, and the PM Awas Yojana, have been instrumental in ensuring the social security of citizens.

"Public welfare schemes have worked to provide dignity, security, and self-confidence to the poor, deprived, and the person standing in the last row," the Chief Minister remarked.

'Double-Engine Government' at Work

Reiterating the state's alignment with the Centre's vision, the Chief Minister underscored the active role of the "double-engine government" in Uttarakhand. He affirmed that the state administration is continuously and relentlessly working to ensure that the direct benefits of these public welfare schemes seamlessly reach the person standing at the very end of the line.

State-Level 'Save the Fields Campaign'

Earlier on June 6, in a significant push to safeguard the future of agriculture against the impacts of climate change, a grand state-level "Save the Fields Campaign" (Khet Bachao Abhiyan) was held at Hawalbagh. The event focused on enhancing soil fertility, promoting traditional coarse grains, and equipping farmers with the knowledge to navigate evolving environmental challenges.

Special emphasis was laid on the conservation and increased production of traditional coarse grains such as finger millet (Mandua), barnyard millet (Jhangora), amaranth (Chaulai), and other indigenous crops. (ANI)