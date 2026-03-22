At an Eid event, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused PM Modi of using SIR to wrongly label legitimate voters as 'infiltrators' to delete their names. She went on to call the Prime Minister 'the bigger infiltrator' himself.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly using SIR to remove legitimate voters, labelling them as 'infiltrators.' She went on to call him "the biggest infiltrator."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a gathering at the Eid al-Fitr celebrations here, the CM raised questions over the Prime Minister's visits to foreign nations, claiming that communal disturbances and deletion of genuine voters in the SIR of electoral rolls over speculations of being an infiltrator commence afterwards. "We will not give up our rights to Modiji. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there, that is his choice. I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity. However, when you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything, but when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say you are the bigger infiltrator," she said.

TMC's Goal: 'Remove BJP, Protect Nation'

Further in her address, the Chief Minister declared that the Trinamool Congress's primary objective is to oust the BJP from the state and to protect the country from the party's influence. "Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai..May Allah bless you...May India and Bengal prosper...Raise your self so high that before every fate, God Himself asks the servant, tell me, what is your will...We have just one intent - to remove BJP and protect the nation," said Banerjee.

'Will Not Let Modi Snatch Away Our Rights'

Ahead of the state Assembly elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister further launched a scathing attack on the central ruling party BJP, over the SIR issue, declaring that she will continue the fight against SIR and vowed that she won't let PM Modi snatch away the rights of the people. She went on to describe the BJP as a "party of goons and thieves." "...People's names were deleted in SIR. I went from Kolkata to Delhi, from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court for this. I hope that people's rights are safeguarded. I stand with everyone in Bengal, with all castes, communities and creeds. I will continue this fight...We will not let Modi ji snatch away our rights...You are trying to forcibly control our Govt, you want to impose President's Rule. Still, we won't be scared. Jo darte hain, wo marte hain. Jo ladte hain, wo zindagi mein kamyab hote hain...BJP is a party of thieves and goons, a party of traitors...There are also traitors who take money from the BJP to divide votes. To them, I would say - "Muddai lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoore khuda hota hai," said Banerjee.

Concerns Over Governance During Polls

Earlier, the state Chief Minister, while launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre, alleged administrative interference and raised concerns over governance during the election period. Speaking in Kolkata, during the launch of Trinamool Congress party's manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee alleged that forces from border areas were attempting to bring in money and arms to create unrest and riots in the state, claiming this could lead to the imposition of indirect President's Rule. She called on the people of Bengal to protect the state's unity and resist efforts that threaten peace and democracy.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

This comes as West Bengal gears up for its Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4. In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. Like then, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)