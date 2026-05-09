Mamata Banerjee sparked speculation by updating her X bio after Suvendu Adhikari became West Bengal's new BJP Chief Minister. Her profile no longer lists her as the incumbent, instead noting her past terms and role as TMC Chairperson.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has sparked fresh political speculation after quietly updating her X bio just hours after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s new Chief Minister. The change has triggered widespread debate online, with many questioning whether the veteran leader has finally accepted the BJP’s historic victory in the state.

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The controversy began after users noticed that Banerjee’s updated social media bio no longer identified her as the incumbent Chief Minister of West Bengal. Instead, the bio now describes her as “Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress” and mentions that she served as Chief Minister during the “15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha” terms.

The timing of the change immediately grabbed attention because it coincided with the swearing-in ceremony of Adhikari, who became West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister since Independence. The oath-taking ceremony at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground marked the end of the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Social media platforms quickly exploded with reactions after screenshots of Banerjee’s updated profile began circulating online. Many users interpreted the move as a subtle acknowledgment of electoral defeat after days of political uncertainty. Others argued that the wording appeared carefully crafted to preserve her political stature while recognising the transition of power in Bengal.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister

One of the most discussed details was that Banerjee reportedly avoided using the term “former Chief Minister” in her updated bio. Instead, the description focused on her previous tenure and her continuing role as TMC chief. Several political observers viewed this as an attempt to balance symbolism with political messaging.

The development comes after the BJP secured a historic mandate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, dramatically reshaping the state’s political landscape. Adhikari’s rise has carried major symbolic significance because he was once considered one of Banerjee’s closest political aides before joining the BJP and emerging as one of her fiercest rivals.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior NDA leaders attended the event alongside thousands of BJP supporters. BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul also took oath as ministers in the new government.

The phrase “Has Mamata finally conceded?” soon began trending across social media platforms as users debated the significance of the bio update. While the TMC has not officially commented on the online speculation, the change has added another dramatic layer to Bengal’s rapidly shifting political narrative.

For many observers, the updated bio symbolises more than a profile edit — it reflects the end of one political era and the beginning of another in West Bengal politics.

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