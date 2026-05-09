Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Adhikari, calling it a victory for the nation.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, calling it a victory for the nation. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "This is not just BJP's victory but also a victory for India. From the security point of view, West Bengal is a very important state. We are all very happy with the way the Suvendu Adhikari government has been formed in the state. I congratulate CM Suvendu Adhikari and all newly inducted Cabinet members."

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Adhikari Sworn In As First BJP CM

Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP Dominates 2026 Assembly Polls

On May 4, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.