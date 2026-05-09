Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared assets worth Rs 15.37 lakh in her latest election affidavit, reinforcing her image as one of India's least wealthy politicians. The affidavit reveals she owns no house, car, or land.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again drawn national attention after declaring total assets worth just Rs 15.37 lakh in her latest election affidavit, reinforcing her image as one of India’s least wealthy political leaders despite decades in public life.

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According to details mentioned in the affidavit, Banerjee owns no house, car, agricultural land or commercial property. Most of her declared wealth is held in bank deposits, while a small portion includes jewellery and cash in hand.

The affidavit reportedly states that Banerjee has around Rs 75,700 in cash, while deposits across various bank accounts total nearly Rs 12.76 lakh. She has also declared ownership of around 9.75 grams of jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.45 lakh.

Her annual income for FY25 stood at over Rs 23 lakh, according to reports cited in the disclosure. Interestingly, her declared wealth has slightly reduced compared to previous elections. During the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, she had declared assets worth around Rs 16.72 lakh.

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Banerjee’s financial disclosures quickly went viral on social media, with many users expressing surprise that a politician who served as Chief Minister for over a decade still does not own a personal house or vehicle. Several users praised her simple lifestyle, while others contrasted her financial status with wealth declarations made by other senior political leaders across India.

Data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) had earlier identified Banerjee as among the least wealthy chief ministers in the country. In comparison, several state leaders across India have declared assets worth hundreds of crores.

The revelations come at a politically significant moment following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress suffered a major setback against the BJP.

Known popularly as “Didi,” Banerjee has long cultivated an image of political austerity and simplicity. Her trademark white cotton sarees, rubber slippers and modest lifestyle have remained central to her public persona throughout her political career.

While political reactions to her affidavit continue online, Banerjee’s latest disclosure has once again sparked debate over wealth, lifestyle and transparency among India’s political class.

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