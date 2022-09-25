Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mamata Banerjee's TMC spent Rs 47 crore for Goa polls, BJP Rs 17 crore: Election Body

    The Shiv Sena, which fielded 10 candidates in the Goa elections, spent nearly Rs 92 lakh towards poll expenditure. Eyeing expansion, the TMC had launched an election blitzkrieg in Goa with poll strategist Prashant Kishor playing a key role in trying to get the party a toehold in the state.

    The Election Commission has released details of the election expenditure of the Goa assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were seen throwing their hats in the ring but when it came to poll expenditure, it was the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) that loosened its purse strings spending a whopping Rs 47.54 crore.

    The BJP, which came back to power in Goa with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the helm, spent over Rs 17.75 crore towards election expenditure in the state.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP spent nearly Rs 3.5 crore in Goa, where it tried its luck for the second consecutive assembly elections.

    The Congress, which was hoping to dislodge the BJP from power in Goa, spent approximately Rs 12 crore on the Goa elections.

    According to EC, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gave Rs 25 lakh each to the 11 candidates it had fielded for the elections, besides spending on the campaign from the party's central fund.

    The party fielded 23 candidates in the Goa assembly election but none of them won, while its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party put up candidates in 13 seats and managed to win two.

    The AAP fielded 39 candidates and managed to open its account in the state by winning two seats.

    The Congress had cried foul at the entry of Trinamool Congress and the AAP in the electoral fray in Goa, accusing them of dividing the anti-BJP vote.

    The BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member assembly and formed the government with the support of two MGP MLAs and three Independent legislators.

    Earlier this month, eight of the 11 Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and former chief minister Digambar Kamat, defected to the BJP.

