Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eyes on Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi today

    This will be the three parties' first meeting in over five years. Both leaders are in Delhi to attend a rally in Fatehabad district organised by INLD leader OP Chautala to commemorate the birth anniversary of INLD founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal.
     

    Eyes on Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi today - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Sunday to unite the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    It should note that this will be the first time the three parties have met in more than five years. Both leaders are in Delhi to attend a rally organised by INLD leader OP Chautala in Fatehabad district to commemorate the birth anniversary of INLD founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal.

    Lalu had previously stated that he and Nitish Kumar would meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. "Everyone must be on high alert; BJP must be uprooted by 2024. I'll be in Delhi soon to meet Sonia Gandhi. I'll also meet Rahul Gandhi after he finishes his padayatra," said the RJD leader.

    In contrast, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor believes that a 'credible face' and mass movement are required to garner people's votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meeting leaders of various political parties 'would not make much difference.'

    Such gatherings, he said, could not be interpreted as Opposition unity or political development. He said, "Those who don't think this will happen must wait and watch. Without a doubt, that will happen. I won't react to anything anyone says."

    During his most recent trip to Delhi, Nitish Kumar had meetings with Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

    Kumar met with opposition leaders after breaking his alliance with the BJP to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and other parties.

    Previously, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Bihar and met with Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to forge opposition unity.

    In the meantime, Nitish Kumar was seen on posters in Patna last month as a candidate for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    JD(U) posters promised good governance, with the slogan 'Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega.' Another poster mocked the BJP with the caption, "Jumla Nahi Haqiqat Hai" (No lies, only reality).

    Furthermore, Tejashwi Yadav has stated that Kumar could be a 'strong candidate' for the position of Prime Minister in the 2024 elections. In 2020, the BJP and JD(U) formed an alliance and the government, with Nitish Kumar appointed as Chief Minister.

    In less than two years, Nitish Kumar changed his mind and, in an unexpected move, allied with the RJD and the Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar.

    Also Read: 'Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, kare Bihar ka vikash': BJP's new slogan as Amit Shah prepares ground for 2024 polls

    Also Read: Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025

    Also Read: 'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi AJR

    Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family of deceased refuses to perform last rites, demands postmortem report AJR

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family of deceased refuses to perform last rites, demands postmortem report

    Nearly 21 TMC MLAs in touch with me but...: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty AJR

    Nearly 21 TMC MLAs in touch with me but...: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

    Senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed dies at 87; funeral to be held on September 26 AJR

    Senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed dies at 87; funeral to be held on September 26

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts in 93th edition of his monthly radio programme today AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts in 93th edition of his monthly radio programme today

    Recent Stories

    Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2'; is she joining politics? Here's what actress says (WATCH) RBA

    Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2'; is she joining politics? Here's what actress says (WATCH)

    Jhulan Goswami exceptional international career hailed by ICC International Cricket Council-ayh

    Jhulan Goswami's 'exceptional international career' hailed by ICC

    Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi AJR

    Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi

    amidst ukraine war Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UN Security Council snt

    Amidst Ukraine war, Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UNSC

    NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar; know websites, steps to check - adt

    NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman; know websites, steps to download

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon