Eyes on Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi today

This will be the three parties' first meeting in over five years. Both leaders are in Delhi to attend a rally in Fatehabad district organised by INLD leader OP Chautala to commemorate the birth anniversary of INLD founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Sunday to unite the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It should note that this will be the first time the three parties have met in more than five years. Both leaders are in Delhi to attend a rally organised by INLD leader OP Chautala in Fatehabad district to commemorate the birth anniversary of INLD founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Lalu had previously stated that he and Nitish Kumar would meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. "Everyone must be on high alert; BJP must be uprooted by 2024. I'll be in Delhi soon to meet Sonia Gandhi. I'll also meet Rahul Gandhi after he finishes his padayatra," said the RJD leader.

In contrast, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor believes that a 'credible face' and mass movement are required to garner people's votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meeting leaders of various political parties 'would not make much difference.'

Such gatherings, he said, could not be interpreted as Opposition unity or political development. He said, "Those who don't think this will happen must wait and watch. Without a doubt, that will happen. I won't react to anything anyone says."

During his most recent trip to Delhi, Nitish Kumar had meetings with Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Kumar met with opposition leaders after breaking his alliance with the BJP to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and other parties.

Previously, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Bihar and met with Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to forge opposition unity.

In the meantime, Nitish Kumar was seen on posters in Patna last month as a candidate for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

JD(U) posters promised good governance, with the slogan 'Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega.' Another poster mocked the BJP with the caption, "Jumla Nahi Haqiqat Hai" (No lies, only reality).

Furthermore, Tejashwi Yadav has stated that Kumar could be a 'strong candidate' for the position of Prime Minister in the 2024 elections. In 2020, the BJP and JD(U) formed an alliance and the government, with Nitish Kumar appointed as Chief Minister.

In less than two years, Nitish Kumar changed his mind and, in an unexpected move, allied with the RJD and the Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar.

Also Read: 'Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, kare Bihar ka vikash': BJP's new slogan as Amit Shah prepares ground for 2024 polls

Also Read: Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025

Also Read: 'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success