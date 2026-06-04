Advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh filed a complaint against Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri, alleging provocative statements against the ECI and security forces. The complaint also references remarks about the Home Ministry and an earlier FIR on Sanatan Dharma.

Advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh on Thursday filed a complaint against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Siliguri Cyber Police Station. According to the complaint, Singh alleged that certain public statements made by Banerjee were provocative and defamatory towards constitutional institutions and security agencies.

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In her complaint, Singh alleged that, "Recently, through various public speeches, political platforms and media interactions, the accused has allegedly made several provocative and inflammatory statements against constitutional institutions of India, including the Election Commission of India and the Central Armed Forces deployed for maintaining law and order during elections. The accused publicly questioned the integrity, neutrality and credibility of such constitutional institutions, thereby allegedly attempting to create public distrust and disaffection against the State machinery." The complaint further refers to remarks allegedly made at a political platform on June 2 and seeks legal action and investigation under applicable provisions of law.

"Further, on 02/06/2026 (Tuesday), from a political platform at Rani Rashmoni Smarane, the accused allegedly claimed that she had confidential discourse with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and further made allegations connecting the Government of India and the Union Home Minister with a political killing in the neighbouring country Bangladesh. Such allegations were allegedly made openly before the public and media with the apparent intention of lowering the image and credibility of the Union Government before the international community and creating hostility between two sovereign nations," stated in the complaint.

Previous FIR Over Sanatan Dharma Remarks

A week ago, an FIR has been registered against Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Sanatan Dharma while attending an Eid celebration in Kolkata last year. The complaint, lodged by advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh at the Siliguri Cyber Police Station, alleges that Banerjee's comments hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma and promoted communal disharmony. According to complaint, Singh alleged that the TMC supremo referred to Sanatan Dharma as "ganda dharma" (dirty religion), which "deeply hurt the religious sentiments and beliefs of millions of followers." The complaint further states that during the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election campaign, Banerjee allegedly issued a provocative statement, suggesting that if a particular community attacked Hindus, "their 12 ta beje jabe" (a Bengali colloquialism implying severe consequences). Advocate Singh argued in her filing that such remarks were intended to "influence voters through fear and intimidation" and promote "social unrest and communal disharmony."