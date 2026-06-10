A Delhi court sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jay Mishra to 12-day judicial custody in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy case. The court noted serious allegations against Bajaj and stated custody was required for a proper investigation.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent two accused, hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jay Mishra, in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy case, to 12 days of judicial custody.

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Judge Bhanu Pratap Singh allowed the police's application by noting that sufficient grounds were made out in the case, considering there are serious allegations against the accused Lavkesh Bajaj with offences punishable with a life sentence. "Considering that the investigation is at the initial stage and there are serious allegations against the accused Lovkesh Bajaj for the commission of offence punishable with imprisonment for life, this Court is of the view that sufficient grounds are made out for sending the accused in Judicial custody which is required for the purpose of proper investigation of the case and preventing the accused from influencing the witnesses", the Court noted.

The Court also directed the police to produce the accused persons before it on July 22, after the expiry of their custody period. On a request by the counsels representing Bajaj, the Court also directed the Jail Superintendent to consider the medical prescription of Lavkesh Bajaj and provide him with appropriate medical facilities as per rules. The court allowed Bajaj to carry his medical prescription with him to jail. "Accused Lovkesh Bajaj is allowed to carry his medical prescription along with him to the jail. Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to consider the medical prescription of the accused and provide the appropriate medical facilities to the accused as per rules", it noted.

The accused persons were brought to the Saket Court by the Delhi Police after the expiry of their police custody. While Lavkesh Bajaj, who was arrested first in the case, had remained in police custody for a total of four days, Mishra, who was arrested after surrendering before the court on Monday, remained in police custody for two days.

Today, the Investigating Officer moved an application seeking 12 days' judicial custody remand of Lavkesh Bajaj, submitting that such custody was necessary to prevent the accused from tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses and to ensure his presence before the court. The prosecution informed the court that the investigation was still in progress and sought judicial custody of the accused.

Another accused in the Malviya Nagar fire case, Jay Mishra, stated to be the accountant of Flourish Stay, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday. The police had subsequently sought time to interrogate Mishra, which was granted by the court. Mishra had allegedly been absconding since June 3, the day of the incident that claimed at least 22 lives. He was seen entering the court premises in the last hearing along with his lawyer to surrender before the authorities.

So far, three persons have been named as accused in the case, including hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj, cook Keshav Negi and accountant Jay Mishra.

Death Toll Rises, Patients Recovering

Meanwhile, another foreign national succumbed to injuries during treatment on Sunday, taking the death toll in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy to 22.

As per the latest medical update on Wednesday, a total of 9 patients are currently admitted at Max Hospital, Saket Complex. Out of these, 7 patients are planned for discharge tomorrow. At present, one patient is receiving care in the ICU, while 8 patients are admitted to the wards. All admitted patients are clinically stable. The patients continue to show satisfactory recovery and are being provided with comprehensive care and continuous monitoring to ensure the best possible clinical outcome.(ANI)