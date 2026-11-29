Congress MP Mallu Ravi critiqued the 2026 Delimitation Bill, warning that using 2011 census data could marginalize SC, ST, and southern states, while demanding explicit reservation provisions for OBCs and women.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Sunday said the proposed delimitation exercise based on the 2011 population figures could affect the representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), as well as South Indian states, while reiterating his party's support for women's reservation. On the Delimitation Bill, Ravi said the proposed legislation did not provide for reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) or OBC women. He said the Congress supported women's reservation and claimed that a women's reservation Bill had been introduced before the BJP came to power in 2014. "This bill does not mention reservation for OBCs or OBC women. Women's reservation we support, and the women's reservation bill was already brought before the BJP government came to power—that is, before 2014," he said.

Questioning the use of 2011 population figures for the delimitation exercise, Ravi said the country was approaching the next Census and argued that the exercise should take that into account. "They are conducting this delimitation exercise based on the 2011 population. We are in 2026, and in 2027 we are going to complete the census," he said. He further claimed that increasing the number of seats by 50 per cent while relying on the 2011 figures could lead to a reduction in the representation of SCs and STs. "If you do this delimitation on the 2011 figures—with a 50% increase in seats—then we will lose so many seats for SCs and STs," he said.

Ravi also cautioned that the proposed Bill could adversely affect southern states. "If this bill is passed, South India is going to be affected," he said. The remarks come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)