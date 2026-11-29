The Gujarat NRG Foundation is running a statewide campaign to educate youth about the legal risks, potential fraud, and necessary precautions associated with overseas marriages, benefiting thousands of students through expert-led seminars.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) November 29 (ANI): The Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis Foundation (NRG Foundation), functioning under the NRI Division of the state government’s General Administration Department, is conducting a statewide awareness campaign to educate young people about the legal aspects, potential risks and precautions associated with overseas marriages. Recently, seminars on this subject were held in Anand, Rajkot and Vadodara. According to the Gujarat CMO, the foundation has organised approximately 72 awareness seminars between 2013 and 2026, benefiting around 29,000 students across Gujarat. Following the directives of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the statewide campaign aims to equip young people with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about overseas marriages. “The initiative aims to sensitise young people and their families to cases of fraud in overseas marriages, misrepresentation of information, abandonment by spouses after marriage and legal complications arising in foreign countries. It emphasises the importance of verifying a prospective spouse’s background, checking relevant documents and understanding the laws of the country concerned, as well as the rights and legal remedies available to individuals,” said Hareet Shukla (IAS), Principal Secretary (NRI) and Chairman of the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis Foundation.

The seminars covered several important legal aspects of overseas marriages, with experts guiding students on the need to verify the identity, residence, employment, marital status and immigration details of prospective spouses living abroad. They also provided information on marriage registration, necessary documentation, applicable foreign laws, and the legal rights and responsibilities of spouses after marriage. The sessions further focused on precautions against fraud, including identifying false information, forged documents, financial fraud and other suspicious circumstances. Students were also sensitised to challenges that may arise after marriage, such as spousal abandonment, domestic violence, restrictions on access to passports and other documents, and legal difficulties in foreign countries, along with available assistance and legal remedies. The experts also explained the process of accessing assistance and grievance redressal mechanisms, including approaching relevant government departments and Indian embassies or consulates, as well as seeking legal assistance whenever required. The NRG Foundation conducts seminars at colleges and other educational institutions across Gujarat through its six NRG centres located in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Mehsana and Anand. Experts specialising in the legal aspects of overseas marriages participate in these programmes to guide students. In addition, the foundation’s Mamlatdars or their representatives provide information about the foundation’s activities, NRG-related initiatives and various schemes of the Gujarat government. The foundation plans to organise 20 more seminars at educational institutions across the state during 2026-27.

Educational Kits Provide Practical Information

As part of the initiative, students receive information kits containing details of the NRG Foundation’s activities and initiatives. The kits also include a translated publication based on the Ministry of External Affairs’ guidelines on overseas marriage awareness. The publication explains relevant laws and provides practical information to help individuals understand the legal implications and potential challenges associated with marrying abroad. Through this ongoing campaign, the NRG Foundation seeks to strengthen legal awareness among young people, encourage vigilance against potential fraud in overseas marriages and help them make informed decisions based on verified information and a clear understanding of their legal rights, the CMO said. (ANI)