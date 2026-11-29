Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questions the need for a special session, alleging BJP undermines democracy. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders oppose the 850-seat delimitation plan, citing threats to South Indian representation.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Questioning the necessity of a special session with the winter session already on the horizon, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "has a history of doing things through the back door." Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Warring accused the ruling party of acting in ways that undermine democracy and bulldoze processes, while reiterating the Congress party's demand for a caste census and an open, transparent debate on women's reservation.

Warring said the Congress had suggested implementing women's reservation within the existing framework of 545 seats. He added that the party argued for adjusting seat numbers in proportion to the representation of different groups, and sought a discussion on the previous version of the bill, which he noted had already been passed twice.

Expressing concern over the reintroduction of the bill, the Congress leader claimed that the move could disproportionately affect certain regions. "By reintroducing it now, we see a scenario where some states might not see an increase in seats by 50%. Larger states would benefit, while smaller states—particularly those in the South—could end up at a disadvantage," Warring stated. He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned the necessity of convening a special session ahead of the winter session, alleging that the ruling party has a history of acting "through the back door." "Why was there even a need for this special session—especially with a winter session already on the horizon? The BJP has consistently acted in ways that undermine democracy and bulldoze processes; they will likely attempt to do the same tomorrow," Warring alleged.

Meanwhile, Warring informed that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have travelled to Chennai to hold discussions with other opposition parties. Asserting his party's commitment to constitutional values, he added, "The Congress party has always prioritised the national interest—placing the country's well-being above narrow political gains. We have always strived—and will continue to strive—to keep our democracy alive, in accordance with the Constitution and in the best interest of the nation."

Earlier, Congress MP S. Jothimani urged the DMK to recognise what she described as wider concerns over Tamil Nadu and electoral fairness following DMK chief M.K. Stalin's stance on supporting the Delimitation Bill after meeting INDIA bloc leaders in Chennai, asserting that it is "not a simple delimitation exercise" and alleging it is another attempt at "vote theft and election theft. "Speaking to ANI in Delhi on DMK's position, Jothimani said that while she was pleased the meeting proceeded cordially, she was saddened by what she termed as the DMK's "not very positive" reply. "I am very happy that the meeting went very cordially... I am very sad that DMK's reply is not very positive. While I completely respect DMK's sentiments, as a Tamilian, I have a concern. As a Tamilian, I have a concern because a circle of fire is raging around us, and I do not understand how Tamil Nadu will remain untouched. Gerrymandering of constituencies is not a simple thing," Jothimani said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an "anti-Tamil force" and alleged that reshaping India's constituencies through an 850-seat delimitation would finish democracy and trigger a "full-scale attack" on Tamil culture and the Tamil language. "RSS is an anti-Tamil force; the RSS opposes the idea of Tamil civilisation. Once the BJP reshapes India's constituencies with 850 seats, democracy in India is finished, and a full-scale attack on Tamil culture and the Tamil language will begin. Remember what I am saying," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi, after meeting DMK President M. K. Stalin in Chennai, voiced strong opposition to a proposed 850-seat Parliament through delimitation, alleging that allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reshape constituencies would harm the nation, South India, and particularly Tamil Nadu. Describing the interaction with Stalin as "very nice" and "cordial," Rahul Gandhi said he had conveyed his view to the DMK chief during their meeting. "We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin ji. We explained our view to him. Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, changing the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu," Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)