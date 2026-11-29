Food Industry Asia has released a new book titled 'Food Processing in India: The Bigger Picture,' offering a holistic view of the sector's impact on economic development, sustainability, and livelihoods across the Indian food industry.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Food Industry Asia (FIA), the regional trade association for the food and beverage industry across Asia, on Sunday launched "Food Processing in India: The Bigger Picture," a publication that brings together diverse perspectives on the role of food processing in India’s economy and society. The book was released at the FIA India Conference at Aloft by Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Bringing together contributions from policymakers, academics, researchers and industry experts, the publication examines the connections between food processing, agriculture, manufacturing, markets and consumers. It offers insights into the sector’s contribution to economic development and its wider relevance to society. A central theme of the book is that food processing should be viewed holistically, rather than through any single prism. Its contribution encompasses economic value addition, farmer livelihoods, employment and entrepreneurship, food safety and quality, nutrition, food security, sustainability and international trade. These dimensions are interconnected and collectively illustrate the wider role of the sector.

“India is among the world’s largest producers of milk, fruits, vegetables, cereals, spices and fish. Yet the strength of a food economy cannot be measured by production alone. It must also be judged by the economic value it creates and how much of that value reaches those who produce it. That is the test I believe our food processing sector must meet: value created and value shared.”, observed Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon’ble Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, in his Foreword to the book.

The publication examines how food processing connects agricultural production with markets, supports value addition and contributes to employment and livelihoods. It also considers the role of processing technologies in improving food safety, quality, preservation and availability, alongside the importance of nutrition and food security. Other chapters explore food loss and resource efficiency, the sector’s economic contribution, India’s participation in international food trade and the policy environment supporting food processing. Together, they present a range of perspectives on the sector’s development and its contribution to the economy and society.

“Food processing connects a farmer’s harvest with the consumer’s plate, bringing together important dimensions of nutrition, food safety, livelihoods and trade. This book brings these diverse perspectives together, offering a more comprehensive understanding of the role and contribution of food processing,” said Matt Kovac, Chief Executive Officer, Food Industry Asia.

The publication draws on the experience and expertise of contributors from different disciplines, recognising that the many dimensions of food processing are closely connected. By bringing these perspectives together, the book seeks to contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the sector and its role in India’s development. Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, one of the editors of the publication, said: “Food processing is often viewed through individual lenses, whether economic growth, farmer livelihoods, nutrition, food safety or sustainability. Each of these perspectives is important, but no single one captures the full picture. Through this book, we have sought to bring these perspectives together and present a more holistic understanding of the sector and its contribution to India’s development." (ANI)