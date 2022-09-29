Sonia Gandhi to decide on Rajasthan CM in 1 or 2 days, says Congress leader

On Thursday, Ashok Gehlot said that he will not be contesting for the post for Congress president post. This decision, by the CM comes after he met with Sonia Gandhi after some delay amid turmoil over the Congress president election and the Rajasthan crisis.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday said the decision on Rajasthan Chief Minister will be taken by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two. The Congress leader had met with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

On Monday, the Congress leader had previously met Gandhi to discuss the political turmoil in Rajasthan. Venugopal's meeting with Gandhi came after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after meeting with Sonia Gandhi said he will not be contesting polls for the Congress president post.

The remarks come after the uncertainty in Rajasthan as well as in the national capital owing to the political drama unfolding ever since Gehlot declared that he is in the fray for Congress presidential poll which is scheduled to be held on October 17.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will also meet with Sonia Gandhi later on Thursday.

"Have always been a disciplined soldier of the Congress," the Rajasthan CM said after meeting Gandhi. He also said that he felt sorry and apologised to Sonia Gandhi for the developments in Rajasthan.

Earlier, senior party leader Digivjaya Singh had decided to contest the polls. Digvijaya Singh has been involved in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is led by Rahul Gandhi.

With only a day left for filing nomination for Congress president elections and no form having been filled seemingly due to the Rajasthan crisis, senior party leader Digivjaya Singh has apparently decided to contest the polls.