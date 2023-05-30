Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders meet President Murmu; seek judicial probe into Manipur violence

The Congress presented as many as 12 demands, which encompassed the need for resolute and consistent measures to quell violence throughout the state and the urgent restoration of peace, harmony, and normalcy.

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday (May 30) accused the the BJP-led government in Manipur of insufficient action against "arson and violence," and further demanded a Supreme Court judge-led inquiry commission. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and a delegation of party leaders meet President Droupadi Murmu, and submit a memorandum at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The grand old party expressed that close to 100 individuals have lost their lives as a result of ethnic violence, with numerous others reported missing.

9 MPs, 22 MLAs from Eknath Shinde govt feeling 'suffocated', could quit: Uddhav Thackeray camp

"More than 2000 houses have been either burned or destroyed. Some 10000 people, including women and children, are still living in relief camps and safer places without proper health and sanitation facilities. Thousands of people are rendered homeless and displaced. Almost all educational institutions are closed, denying education to students," the memorandum said.

The party presented as many as 12 demands, which encompassed the need for resolute and consistent measures to quell violence throughout the state and the urgent restoration of peace, harmony, and normalcy.

"A high-level inquiry commission should be constituted headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge. The Union government must immediately take all possible measures to control and confine all militant groups (including those under SoO) and ensure that all armed civilian groups be stopped forthwith by taking appropriate action," the party said.

The Congress party emphasized the importance of providing sufficient security coverage to villages situated near the foothills of both communities, in order to prevent armed militants from infiltrating and disrupting the prevailing peace.

Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

"The Union government should take steps for the rehabilitation of all displaced persons at their original place or in safer areas with suitable security arrangements. Payment of dignified and reasonable compensation for loss of life, property, and all other things concerned to all the victims and affected persons," the party said.

The memorandum was presented to the President on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur. Furthermore, the party conducted a press conference to discuss the situation in Manipur.