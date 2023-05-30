Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 MPs, 22 MLAs from Eknath Shinde govt feeling 'suffocated', could quit: Uddhav Thackeray camp

    Latching on to Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar's remark that his party was getting step-motherly treatment, an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' dubbed the Shinde group MLAs and MPs as hens and cocks imprisoned in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) coop and that it cannot be said when they could be slaughtered. 

    9 MPs, 22 MLAs from Eknath Shinde govt feeling 'suffocated', could quit: Uddhav Thackeray camp AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp on Tuesday (May 30) claimed that as many as 22 MLAs and nine MPs from rival Eknath Shinde camp were feeling suffocated due to "step-motherly treatment" by the BJP and could quit the faction. 

    Latching on to Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar's remark that his party was getting step-motherly treatment, an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' dubbed the Shinde group MLAs and MPs as hens and cocks imprisoned in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) coop and that it cannot be said when they could be slaughtered. 

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    It said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) severed ties with the BJP (in 2019) due to the same "step-motherly treatment" which became unbearable, and also for its safety and self-respect.

    The Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena exited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2019 and joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form a government in Maharashtra.

    After the split in the Sena last year, Shinde joined hands with the BJP to become CM.

    Kirtikar, the Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, on Friday said, "We are part of the NDA....So our work should be carried out accordingly, and (NDA) constituents should get a (suitable) status. We think we are being given step-motherly treatment."

    The editorial in Saamana on Tuesday said reports are that Shinde group's "22 MLAs and nine MPs are feeling suffocated because of step-motherly treatment by the BJP and they have developed the mindset to quit the group."

    It said the Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs "betrayed" the Thackerays and joined hands with the BJP, but within a year, their "love affair" has turned sour and there are talks of their divorce. 

    Kirtikar last week said the Shiv Sena contested 22 Lok Sabha seats (out of total 48) in Maharashtra in the 2019 and this arrangement with the BJP will continue in the state even in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

    Karnataka: Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Belagavi; pilots sustain minor injuries

    The editorial claimed the Shiv Sena has asked for contesting 22 seats in the Lok Sabha, but the BJP will not give it more than five to seven seats.

    The Shiv Sena's claim that it will fight on 22 seats is laughable, the Marathi daily said.

    Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the editorial claimed he has become the "driver" of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which means all powers of the state government lie with the BJP leader.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries anr

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details AJR

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    Special From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba anr

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba

    Delhi crime Sahil has no regrets dumped knife in Rithala police gets 2 day custody gcw

    Delhi crime: Sahil has 'no regrets', dumped knife in Rithala; police gets 2-day custody

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Stephen Fleming makes 'fairy tale' claim about CSK Ravindra Jadeja versus GT; here is what he said-ayh

    'Fairy tales exit': Coach Fleming lauds Jadeja's heroics after CSK win 5th IPL title

    Shabana Azmi says 'definition of love' with Javed Akhtar has changed after 40 years of marriage ADC

    Shabana Azmi says 'love and equation' with Javed Akhtar has changed after 40 years of marriage

    CSK win 5th IPL title: Revisiting 'Thalaiva' Dhoni's IPL career snt

    CSK win 5th IPL title: Revisiting 'Thalaiva' Dhoni's IPL career

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries anr

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries

    Call of Duty Candy Crush Ludo King Subway Surfers among India most data collecting mobile games report gcw

    Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Ludo King, Subway Surfers among India's most data-collecting mobile games: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon