West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya demanded a CBI probe into the Malda incident where seven judicial officers were held hostage. He accused CM Mamata Banerjee of inciting unrest, citing suffering of minorities under the TMC government.

BJP Demands CBI Probe, Slams Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday demanded a CBI investigation into the recent Malda incident. He accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making statements that incite unrest and said statistics over the past three years show minorities have suffered under Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "The Chief Minister is shifting stance and now, turning under pressure. Her statements are seen as attempts to incite unrest, but the people of Bengal will reject such conspiracies. Statistics from the past three years show that many minorities have suffered under TMC rule. We call for a CBI investigation in the Malda case."

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Judicial Officers Held Hostage Over Electoral Roll Deletions

A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on Wednesday. The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

Police Action and Arrests

ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman stated that 35 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Malda hostage incident, asserting that authorities will not tolerate further violence. "We detained Mofakkarul Islam from Bagdogra airport for instigating people. He was going to his residence in Ithar. We will not allow any such kind of activity. Will definitely probe if this was pre-planned or not. After this incident, we have given CAPF to judicial officers. So far, 35 people have been arrested," Jayaraman said.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Instigating Unrest

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to instigate unrest in Malda, alleging that outsiders were brought in to provoke violence. The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, with parties gearing up for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Tensions Rise Ahead of Assembly Elections

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)