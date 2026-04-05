The Malda District Administration has dismissed reports that it received a letter from judicial officers highlighting security concerns. It clarified no such communication was received and reiterated its commitment to ensuring officials' safety.

The District Administration, Malda, on Saturday clarified that it has not received any communication from judicial officers regarding security concerns, dismissing reports circulating in this regard.

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Administration Denies Receiving Reported Letter

According to a press note issued by the Office of the District Information and Cultural Affairs Officer, Malda, certain reports claimed that a letter dated March 23 had been sent by a few judicial officers highlighting concerns about their safety while performing official duties. However, the administration categorically denied receiving any such communication.

"A thorough verification has been made, and it is hereby stated that the office of the District Magistrate, Malda, has not received any such communication from 23.03.2026 till date (04/04/2026)," the statement said.

The clarification comes amid ongoing discussions around administrative preparedness and the conduct of duties by officials in the district, particularly in the context of maintaining law and order. The administration emphasised that the reports suggesting receipt of such a letter were not based on verified facts.

Commitment to Safety Reaffirmed

Despite denying the existence of any such communication, the District Administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of all judicial officers. It stated that adequate measures are always in place to provide a secure working environment for officials discharging their responsibilities.

"District Administration Malda is always committed to provide safe and secure working environment and for the welfare of the judicial officers," the statement added.

Focus on Peaceful Elections

The administration further underscored its dedication to upholding democratic processes, especially in light of the electoral environment. It reaffirmed its resolve to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made to maintain peace and order.

"Lastly, it is reiterated that the District Administration, Malda, firmly stands for a free, fair, and peaceful election," the press note stated.

The statement, issued on April 4, 2026, seeks to put to rest any confusion arising from the circulating reports.(ANI)