    Majority of non-BJP CMs with home portfolios skip MHA's Chintan Shivir

    Only two non-BJP chief ministers attended the conference, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan.

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    Most non-Bharatiya Janata Party chief ministers in charge of their home departments skipped the Centre's 'Chintan Shivir' of all state home ministers on Thursday.

    Non-BJP chief ministers with home portfolios include Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Naveen Patnaik of Odisha, and M K Stalin of India (Tamil Nadu).

    Only two non-BJP chief ministers attended the conference, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    The remaining non-BJP states were represented by either a cabinet minister or a minister of state in charge of the home department.

    Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), N Biren Singh (Manipur), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Manik Saha (Tripura), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) are among the chief ministers attending the two-day conference, which began on Thursday.

    The meeting was also attended by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the administrator of Chandigarh.

    The meeting was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.

    According to officials, the 'Chintan Shivir' will cover internal security issues such as combating cybercrime, ensuring women's security, and coastal security.

    (With inputs from PTI)

