Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused the Karnataka Congress of staging 'drama' by opposing the VB-G RAM G Bill to hide its failures. In response, Dy CM DK Shivakumar vowed a statewide movement against the bill, alleging a plot to kill MGNREGA.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday slammed Karnataka Congress for opposing the VB-G RAM G Bill (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)), alleging that they are "doing drama" to hide their governance failures.

Karandlaje Accuses Congress of Hiding Failures

Speaking to the reporters, Karandlaje said, "The Congress party is incapable of doing anything. They have no development plans for Karnataka. They are doing all this drama to hide their failures."

"They took votes in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, and then they forgot him. They took votes in the name of Ambedkar, and then they insulted Ambedkar... The MNREGA scheme will continue... We will keep Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar at the forefront," she added.

Congress Vows Movement, Alleges Plot to 'Kill' MGNREGA

This comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar vowed to launch a big movement in the state against the VB-G-RAM-G Bill passed in Parliament, alleging that the Centre aimed to change Mahatma Gandhi's name and wanted to kill the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, "They wanted to change Gandhi's name. They wanted to kill this scheme. A big movement will start against this decision in Karnataka."

Meanwhile, the Congress is set to hold a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting next week, on December 27, to decide on its plan of opposing the VB G RAM G Bill nationwide.

About the VB-G RAM G Bill

During the recently concluded winter session, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation hours after the Lok Sabha passed it.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10. Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting. (ANI)