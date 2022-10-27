Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to attend 'Chintan Shivir' called by Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet home ministers of all states during the meeting and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address them on a concluding day on October 28.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the two-day meeting of home ministers of states convened by the Centre at Surajkund in Haryana. CM Banerjee is also in charge of the home department.

    Speaking to reporters, a senior West Bengal government official said the Mamata government will not send Home Secretary BP Gopalika or Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya but will assign Additional Director General (home guard) Niraj Kumar Singh to attend the 'Chintan Shivir' from Thursday (October 27).

    The official also said that West Bengal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, Ram Das Meena, will also attend the meeting.

    "This is festival time and there are several functions lined up. Bhai Phota (Bhai Dooj) will take place on Thursday and 'Chhat Puja' will take place soon. It will not be possible for the chief minister to leave the state. Our home secretary and DGP will not be participating in the Chintan Shivir for the same reason as that of the chief minister," the official said.

    In September this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sent an invitation to Mamata Banerjee to participate in the meeting. Shah is scheduled to meet home ministers of all states during the meeting and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address them on a concluding day on October 28.

