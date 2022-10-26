Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to attend Chintan Shivir of all state home ministers, L-Gs on October 28

    The Chintan Shivir goal is to develop an action plan to implement PM Modi's 'Vision 2047' and 'panch pran' (five pledges) announced during his Independence Day speech this year.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    The Centre has announced plans to hold a Chintan Shivir of state home ministers this week in Haryana's Surajkund, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, the ministry said in a notice on Wednesday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event via video conference on Friday, October 28, 2022.

    "All state home ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and administrators of Union Territories have been invited to attend the two-day chintan shivir." The notice also stated that "state home secretaries, director generals of police, and director generals of central armed police forces and central police organisations will participate."

    The Chintan Shivir aims to develop an action plan to implement PM Modi's 'Vision 2047' and 'panch pran' (five pledges) announced during his Independence Day speech this year.

    The plan includes topics such as developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernising police forces, increasing the use of information technology in the criminal justice system, land-border management and coastal security, and other internal security issues.

    "The role of 'Nari Shakti' is critical to achieving the goal of 'Developed India by 2047,' and special attention will be paid to women's safety and creating a safe environment for them. The conference's goal is also to facilitate national policymaking and better planning and coordination in the areas mentioned above," according to the ministry.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 8:57 PM IST
