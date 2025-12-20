A massive fire erupted at a plastic manufacturing unit in Thalassery, Kannur, on Saturday afternoon. Multiple fire tenders are at the scene working to control the blaze. The cause is unknown, and details on casualties or damages are awaited.

Cause and Casualties Under Investigation

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There has been no immediate confirmation of casualties, and the details regarding any loss of life or damage to property and manufactured goods are still being assessed. Police and fire department officials are on site, and further information is pending as firefighting operations continue.