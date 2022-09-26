Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Night safari in fashion around the world: Assam CM defends jeep ride with Sadhguru in Kaziranga

    At the conclusion of the three-day "Chintan Shivir," Sarma told reporters that no legislation in the nation, not even those protecting animals, forbids access to forested regions after dusk. ''Going to wildlife sanctuaries at night is in fashion across the world. Places like Singapore have been doing it,'' he said.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 9:03 PM IST

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attempted to dispel the controversy surrounding his jeep trip with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) after dark on Monday by saying that night safari at wildlife sanctuaries was fashionable globally.

    The controversy over the jeep safari with the Sadhguru is, in fact, creating a negative impression about the state and its people as it shows Assam inviting an esteemed guest and then creating a fuss over it, he said.

    On Saturday night, Sadhguru and other dignitaries travelled in the car, with Sarma by his side, to see a section of the national park. The "Chintan Shivir" was inaugurated when Sadhguru was in attendance. Sarma and Sadhguru faced criticism for driving into the forest at night with their headlights on, and neighbours also filed a police report stating that the pair had broken the statute protecting animals.

    ''What will happen if an FIR has been given against me? I have not broken any law,'' Sarma said.  He continued, "Let them demonstrate which part of the animal protection regulations I broke and which legislation forbids nighttime entry."

    Sarma also said that if the chief minister is not allowed to enter the park, how will he know what is happening inside it. The chief minister said that Sadhguru arrived as a guest and not a typical visitor, and that the KNP director was seated in the backseat of the car he was driving. According to Sarma, more tourists would visit Kaziranga as a result of the arrivals of Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday's second day of the "Chintan Shivir."

