Several senior leaders and workers from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, including Bittu Singh and Gopal Singh, joined the BJP in Patna. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi welcomed them ahead of the crucial Bankipur by-election.

In a major setback to the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), several senior leaders and workers from the party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday at a formal induction ceremony held at the BJP state office in Patna. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi officially welcomed the new members into the party fold.

Several prominent Jan Suraaj figures, including former Digha candidate Bittu Singh, mayoral candidate Vineeta Bittu, Kumhrar candidate KC Sinha, and Maner candidate Gopal Singh, officially joined the BJP in Patna. Along with them, a large number of Jan Suraj workers also became BJP members.

Leaders React to Joining BJP

State President Sanjay Saraogi stated that many Jan Suraj leaders have joined the party, inspired by the BJP's policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that all the new members would work to further strengthen the organisation, and the BJP family welcomes them.

After joining the BJP, Bittu Singh said, "I will not leave the BJP now; I will live and die here." He expressed his complete faith in the BJP's ideology and leadership, affirming that he would work for the party with utmost dedication.

Meanwhile, taking aim at Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor, Gopal Singh said, "There is no vision there. An arrogant person cannot run an organisation." He described the BJP as a strong organisation and pledged to work towards strengthening it with full commitment.

Political Implications and Bankipur By-election

The joining of several key Jan Suraj leaders into the BJP is being viewed as a significant development in Bihar politics, with the party hailing it as a major success in its organisational expansion efforts.

"This large-scale joining of the party symbolises the NDA government's resolve to build a prosperous Bihar and a developed India. A warm welcome and greetings to all the esteemed public representatives who have joined the BJP family," said Bihar BJP on X.

This comes ahead of the high-stakes Bankipur by-election on July 30, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is challenging BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. Kishor aims to break the BJP's winning streak in the constituency. The seat became vacant after four-term BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was appointed to the Rajya Sabha, necessitating the by-poll. (ANI)