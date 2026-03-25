18 Maoist cadres, including top DKSZC member Pappa Rao, surrendered in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. IG Bastar P Sundarraj called it a 'decisive breakthrough' in ending Left Wing Extremism, noting they will hand over AK-47s and other weapons.

Major Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operations

The surrender of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member and South Sub Zonal Bureau in-charge Pappa Rao, along with 17 other Maoist cadres, marks a decisive breakthrough in sustained efforts to bring an end to Left Wing Extremism in the Bastar region, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said on Tuesday.

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IG Bastar P Sundarraj informed that the group of 18 Maoist cadres, including DKSZC member Pappa Rao, DVCM (Divisional Committee Member) Prakash Madvi, and DVCM Anil Tatti, has reached out to the government expressing their willingness to shun violence and embrace a peaceful life in the mainstream. "The surrender of DKSZC member and South Sub Zonal Bureau in-charge Pappa Rao, along with 17 other cadres, marks a decisive breakthrough in our sustained efforts to bring an end to Left Wing Extremism in the region. The group of 18 Maoist cadres, including DKSZC member Pappa Rao, DVCM Prakash Madvi, and DVCM Anil Tatti, has reached out to the government expressing their willingness to shun violence and embrace a peaceful life in the mainstream. As part of the surrender process, they will be handing over AK-47 rifles and other weapons," he said.

Details of Surrendered Cadres

He added that out of the 18 surrendered Maoist cadres, 07 are female cadres, and the formal reintegration process of all 18 surrendered cadres will be carried out subsequently. "Out of the 18 surrendered cadres, 07 are female cadres. The formal reintegration process of all 18 surrendered cadres from the South Sub Zonal Bureau area, including DKSZC member Pappa Rao, will be carried out subsequently," Sundarraj said.

Towards a Naxal-Free Bastar

According to IG Bastar, this significant development on March 24, 2026, stands as a strong testimony that the mission of creating a Naxal-free Bastar is steadily moving towards becoming a reality. "For the first time in the history of the Maoist movement in Dandakaranya, the Naxal outfit has effectively become leaderless," he added.

Sundarraj further added that, as envisioned by the government and passionately desired by the people of the region, Bastar is now set to emerge stronger, carrying a renewed spirit and a positive identity for the future. "We remain hopeful that the few remaining cadres, now wandering in small scattered groups, will also choose the path of peace and return to the mainstream in the coming days," said IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

Further details will be communicated in due course, he added.