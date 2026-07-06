The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 34 bureaucrats. The move includes 18 IAS and 16 HPAS officers, with changes affecting key departments, districts, and state-run institutions.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and posting 34 bureaucrats, including 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 16 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers, with immediate effect. The transfer orders were issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant and involve key changes across various government departments, district administrations, municipal corporations and state-run institutions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The state government said the transfers and postings have been ordered with immediate effect in the public interest. Separate orders for a few officers awaiting adjustment are expected to be issued subsequently.

Key IAS Officer Postings

Among the senior IAS officers, Dr Abhishek Jain (2002 batch), who is serving as Advisor (Regulatory Reforms) in New Delhi and also holds the portfolios of Principal Secretary (Finance, Planning, Jan Shikayat Vibhag and Technical Education), has been assigned the additional charge of Financial Commissioner (Appeals). Sudesh Kumar Mokhta (2010 batch), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Secretary (Cooperation). Amarjeet Singh (2010 batch) has been relieved of the Cooperation Department and will now function as Secretary (Town and Country Planning and Housing), while continuing to hold the additional charge of Secretary (Home). Torul S Raveesh (2016 batch) has been transferred as Director of Land Records after serving in state industrial corporations. Rahul Jain (2019 batch) has been appointed Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and Mahila Vikas Nigam. He will also continue to hold additional charge as Registrar of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry and Administrator of Manav Bharati University.

District-Level Changes

The reshuffle also includes significant changes at the district level. Rajdeep Singh (2021 batch) has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Solan, replacing Ekta Kapta (HPAS), who has been shifted as Additional Director, Medical Education and Research. Priyanshu Khati (2022 batch) has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Mandi, while Ishant Jaswal (2021 batch) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Una. Rupinder Kaur (2021 batch) has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Bilaspur.

HPAS Officers Transferred

Among HPAS officers, Shilpi Beakta (2012 batch) has been posted as Additional Secretary (Public Works Department) and will also hold the additional charge of Secretary, State Election Commission. Surjeet Singh (2012 batch), who was serving as Secretary, State Election Commission, has been transferred as Additional District Magistrate (Development)-cum-Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Kullu. Chet Singh (2015 batch) has been appointed Secretary, State Transport Authority-cum-Additional Commissioner, Transport, relieving Naresh Thakur of the additional charge. Ashwani Kumar (2009 batch) has been transferred from Kullu and posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Keylong. (ANI)