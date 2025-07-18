An employee's refreshingly honest resignation email has taken the internet by storm. The email simply states they're leaving for a higher-paying job, sparking laughter and relatability online.

An incredibly direct resignation email has gone viral on LinkedIn and the internet. The popular tweet, appropriately named "Honest Resignation," was shared by Shubham Gune, the founder and CEO of the Mumbai-based company Hinglish.

Dayitva Shah, a now-viral employee, sent the email, which skips all the chitchat and goes right to the point. It reads, "Hi sir, Main bik gaya. Saamne waali company chaar paise zyaada de rahi hai."(Translation: I got sold. The other company is offering a bit more money.) Regards, Dayitva Shah.

Check Out Viral Post

No sugarcoating. Avoid using euphemisms. Just a straightforward, terribly honest, and unambiguous message. Shah's email stood out for its straightforwardness and honesty, in contrast to most resignations that are veiled behind layers of ambiguous language like "seeking new opportunities" or "career growth."

The brutally honest and strangely relatable message has sparked a wave of laughter and applause online. Many in the comments noted how this email "says what every employee has thought at least once, but never dared to write.

Netizens React

“Every employee’s inner voice,” a user added. “When you know, you just go,” another user said.

Another user quipped, "This is what it means to have clarity in your emails. We've been getting it wrong all along."