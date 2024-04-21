Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH)

    Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar, elucidated the principles of peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood through Jain tenets such as Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 21) attended the Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav, commemorating the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir's nirvana, on Mahavir Jayanti at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The event saw the participation of several eminent saints from the Jain community who blessed the gathering, alongside PM Modi, who released a commemorative stamp and addressed the audience.

    Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar, elucidated the principles of peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood through Jain tenets such as Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping

    Jains celebrate five Kalyanaks (major events) of every Tirthankar, including Lord Mahavir: Chyavana/Garbha (Conception) Kalyanak, Janma (Birth) Kalyanak, Diksha (Renunciation) Kalyanak, Kevaljnana (Omniscience) Kalyanak, and Nirvana (Liberation/Ultimate Salvation) Kalyanak.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi extended his regards on Mahavir Jayanti, stressing  the enduring significance of Lord Mahavir's messages of peace, restraint, and goodwill in India's journey towards development.

    Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu urged the nation to foster love and harmony in society and dedicated efforts towards national development in her message on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti.

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80

    "On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Jain community. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir – the epitome of non-violence and compassion," President Murmu said.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amritsar Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping AJR

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80 AJR

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development manifesto, focuses on coastal projects rkn

    LS polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development plan, focuses on coastal projects

    Rajasthan 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details AJR

    Rajasthan: 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat shops in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra closed today AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat shops in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra closed today

    Recent Stories

    Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner' RKK

    Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner'

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala

    Amritsar Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping AJR

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's new look out, makers share first poster from the science-fiction film RKK

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's new look out, makers share first poster from the science-fiction film

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80 AJR

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Voter Sentiment, ED arrests, North South divide and More

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon