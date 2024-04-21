Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH)

Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar, elucidated the principles of peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood through Jain tenets such as Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 21) attended the Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav, commemorating the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir's nirvana, on Mahavir Jayanti at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The event saw the participation of several eminent saints from the Jain community who blessed the gathering, alongside PM Modi, who released a commemorative stamp and addressed the audience.

Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar, elucidated the principles of peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood through Jain tenets such as Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping

Jains celebrate five Kalyanaks (major events) of every Tirthankar, including Lord Mahavir: Chyavana/Garbha (Conception) Kalyanak, Janma (Birth) Kalyanak, Diksha (Renunciation) Kalyanak, Kevaljnana (Omniscience) Kalyanak, and Nirvana (Liberation/Ultimate Salvation) Kalyanak.

Meanwhile, PM Modi extended his regards on Mahavir Jayanti, stressing the enduring significance of Lord Mahavir's messages of peace, restraint, and goodwill in India's journey towards development.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu urged the nation to foster love and harmony in society and dedicated efforts towards national development in her message on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti.

Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Jain community. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir – the epitome of non-violence and compassion," President Murmu said.