Footwear vendors in Hyderabad's Puranapul area see a massive surge in sales ahead of Ramzan, with Peshawari styles accounting for 95% of sales at one popular shop. The festive shopping was briefly disrupted by midnight rain in the old city.

Local footwear vendors in the Puranapul area of Hyderabad have witnessed a surge in sales as shoppers throng the market ahead of the upcoming Ramzan celebrations. Shaik Nayeem, Manager of a 50-year-old shop at Kolhapur corner, expresses how Peshawari footwear is flying off the shelves. "We have a range of traditional footwear, including Kolhapuri, Jalsa, and Rajwari styles. Peshawari is our bestseller, accounting for 95% of our sales," he told ANI. Nayeem's store has been sourcing Kolhapuri from Solapur and Rajwari from Rajasthan, with some products also coming from Delhi.

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Earlier on Wednesday, rain lashed in parts of the Hyderabad old city at midnight, which temporarily disrupted the tradition of all-night shopping during the holy month. From Charminar to Madina Building, the vibrant Ramadan festivities, usually alive until the early hours, were forced into a temporary standstill as people ran to find shelter.

CM Attends Dawat-e-Iftar Celebration

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the Dawat-e-Iftar at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi were also present at the event.

Participating in the Iftar party hosted by the State Government for Muslims, the CM observed that Ramzan is the holy month of spiritual purification, and it is a delightful moment that the government is hosting Iftar for the fasting Muslim brothers and sisters. "In this holy month, you pray five times a day, do good deeds, and read the Quran. We pray for the good of this country and the world. Because of your prayers, this world is being saved. Together, we are working to advance this country," Revanth Reddy said.

The Holy Month of Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

Daily Rituals and Observances

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one- Isha. The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

Eid al-Fitr: A Festive Conclusion

At the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.