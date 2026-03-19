Asawari Jagdale, whose father Santosh Jagdale was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, has been appointed to a Class II administrative post in the Pune Municipal Corporation, providing much-needed financial stability to her struggling family.

Victim's Daughter Appointed to PMC Post

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday appointed Asawari Jagdale to a Class II administrative post, nearly a year after her father's demise in the Pahalgam terror attack. Asawari Jagdale's new job after her father's death will provide a major relief to her family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jagdale, whose father Santosh Jagdale was killed in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, assumed charge as an Administrative Officer on Wednesday after receiving her appointment letter from civic authorities. Speaking to ANI, she said that she was invited for a meeting by the municipal commissioner, where she was handed the letter and asked to join duty immediately. She added that "remaining formalities, including medical fitness and police verification, will be completed shortly."

Promise Fulfilled After Delay

Jagdale expressed satisfaction over the development, stating that the appointment honours the assurance extended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Santosh Jagdale, a resident of Kothrud in Pune, was among 26 people who lost their lives when terrorists targeted civilians at Baisaran meadow last year in April. In the aftermath of the incident, the Government of Maharashtra had announced financial compensation of Rs 50 lakh for affected families and committed to providing government jobs to eligible kin. However, delays in implementation had led Jagdale to publicly voice concerns over her family's worsening financial condition. Following this, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde instructed the PMC administration to fast-track her appointment. Reacting to her joining, Jagdale said the "job would provide much-needed financial stability to her family, which had been struggling since her father's demise."

NIA Seeks China's Assistance in Probe

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought China's judicial assistance to trace a GoPro Hero 12 Black camera linked to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists. The camera is considered crucial in establishing pre-attack reconnaissance, movement patterns and operational preparations of the terror module in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, as it was supplied to China-based AE Group International Limited more than a year before the deadly terror attack.

The camera was activated on January 30, 2024 at Dongguan--an industrial metropolis in China, and is among various material objects and electronic devices found and examined by the investigators connected with conspiracy and execution of terrorist attack which left 26 tourists dead, including a Nepali citizen, when terrorists started gunfire around 2 pm on April 22, 2025 in Baisaran picturesque meadow which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)