Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80

    The operation was launched following intelligence indicating the presence of Kawasi Pandaru, a division supply team commander of the Maoists, along with 15-20 other insurgents in the Keshkutul-Keshmundi forests, located approximately 400 km from the state capital, Raipur.

    Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    An armed encounter between security personnel and Naxal insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the death of one Naxalite, as confirmed by police officials on Sunday (April 21).

    The skirmish unfolded in the early hours near Keshkutul village under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police station, when a team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated an anti-Naxal operation.

    Rajasthan: 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details

    The operation was launched following intelligence indicating the presence of Kawasi Pandaru, a division supply team commander of the Maoists, along with 15-20 other insurgents in the Keshkutul-Keshmundi forests, located approximately 400 km from the state capital, Raipur.

    After the exchange of gunfire subsided, security forces discovered the body of a Naxalite along with weapons and explosives at the scene. Subsequent search operations are ongoing in the area.

    This encounter marks the 80th Naxalite fatality in separate skirmishes with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region this year alone, encompassing seven districts including Bijapur, as per police reports.

    Earlier, on April 16, security forces had neutralized as many as 29 Naxalites in an encounter in the Kanker district of the same region.

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat shops in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra closed today

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development manifesto, focuses on coastal projects rkn

    LS polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development plan, focuses on coastal projects

    Rajasthan 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details AJR

    Rajasthan: 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat shops in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra closed today AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat shops in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra closed today

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-648 April 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-648 April 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Four people stabbed during birthday party in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 in custody rkn

    Kerala: Four people stabbed during birthday party in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 in custody

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development manifesto, focuses on coastal projects rkn

    LS polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development plan, focuses on coastal projects

    Who is Ana de Armas? 'Blonde' actress reportedly dating Shubman Gill RKK

    Who is Ana de Armas? 'Blonde' actress reportedly dating Shubman Gill

    Rajasthan 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details AJR

    Rajasthan: 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat shops in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra closed today AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat shops in Hyderabad, parts of Maharashtra closed today

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-648 April 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-648 April 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Voter Sentiment, ED arrests, North South divide and More

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon