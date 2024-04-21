Chhattisgarh encounter: Security forces claim another Naxalite casualty in Bijapur; year's toll hits 80

The operation was launched following intelligence indicating the presence of Kawasi Pandaru, a division supply team commander of the Maoists, along with 15-20 other insurgents in the Keshkutul-Keshmundi forests, located approximately 400 km from the state capital, Raipur.

An armed encounter between security personnel and Naxal insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the death of one Naxalite, as confirmed by police officials on Sunday (April 21).

The skirmish unfolded in the early hours near Keshkutul village under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police station, when a team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated an anti-Naxal operation.

After the exchange of gunfire subsided, security forces discovered the body of a Naxalite along with weapons and explosives at the scene. Subsequent search operations are ongoing in the area.

This encounter marks the 80th Naxalite fatality in separate skirmishes with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region this year alone, encompassing seven districts including Bijapur, as per police reports.

Earlier, on April 16, security forces had neutralized as many as 29 Naxalites in an encounter in the Kanker district of the same region.

