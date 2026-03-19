Telangana CM Revanth Reddy heavily criticised former CM KCR for his absence from the assembly's budget session, accusing the BRS leader of arrogance, disrespecting legislative bodies, and drawing a salary without performing his duties.

Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy slammed the former Chief Minister and leader of the opposition in the Assembly, K Chandrashekhar Rao, for not attending the budget session of the Telangana Assembly.

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According to a statement, the government also expected the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly would attend the unveiling ceremony of the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue in the Assembly precincts.

'Dictatorship and Mockery of Democracy'

"The Chief Minister criticised the BRS leadership for not giving up their arrogance even after they lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections," according to a source.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the house today, the CM strongly objected to the KCR's neglectful attitude towards respecting the legislative bodies and his absence from the house during the important debates, according to the statement.

"We are still witnessing autocratic tendencies in some leaders, even though the autocratic rulers and kingdoms have vanished. The BRS leaders were still pursuing dictatorship and making a mockery of democracy", the CM said.

CM Reddy observed that "in this modern democracy, the people themselves have become the sovereigns, electing their leaders through democratic processes. Some leaders, however, continue to perceive themselves as kings."

"They are saying people committed mistakes by giving power to Congress. The BRS leaders displayed the very same arrogant attitude when they were in power," the Chief Minister alleged.

Questions Over Salary Amidst Absence

According to official records, since December 1, 2023, the leader of the opposition has drawn a total of ₹1,06,56,674 as salary and allowances.

CM Revanth Reddy asserted that a decision must be taken regarding the practice of drawing salaries and allowances without attending to official duties. The CM hoped that KCR would attend the Assembly sessions in the coming days.

BRS Criticised on Encroachments Stance

Referring to the drive launched against the encroachments by the previous BRS government by playing the videos of the KCR and KTR comments in the house, the Chief Minister said that the "BRS leaders supported demolition of encroachments in their regime. Now, the BRS leaders changed their voice and opposed the demolition of encroachments."

CM Revanth Reddy announced that the government is ready to constitute a Fact Finding Committee to study the encroachments and demolitions during the tenure of the BRS-led as well as the present government. "We are also ready to inspect the development of the Musi- Uppal Bagayat area in the previous government," he said.

Government's Vision for a Greener Telangana

Expressing concern over increasing air pollution, the Chief Minister explained the measures taken to mitigate the pollution levels. As part of pollution control measures, the Government waived tax on the purchase of vehicles (EVs) and also retrofitted (free of cost)--e auto-rickshaws, currently operating under the 'CURE', converting them into electric vehicles. "If we fail to protect our city and restore our lakes, the future generation will never forgive us".

Telangana Rising 2047 and Economic Goals

Highlighting the Telangana Rising 2047 vision documents, the Chief Minister said that we are on the verge of an impending "AI Tsunami", and the Governor's address outlined a comprehensive policy document detailing the strategies formulated to effectively confront this challenge.

CM Revanth Reddy warned that the future generations will curse us if we fail to formulate our future plans with our past experiences. It is high time to herald the dawn of a new era. The principal opposition party was not inclined to cooperate with the government, the Chief Minister said that the "government resolved to take forward the state towards growth against all odds. The State has been divided into CURE, PURE and RARE for development."

The Governor's address reflected the thoughts and aspirations of the people of Telangana, and unveiling this government's unwavering resolve and grand vision for the state's development, the CM said that the "Governor's address was not merely a collection of thoughts articulated in words and it serves as a guiding roadmap for the development of Telangana. It outlined a strong plan to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047."

Citing Legacy of National Leaders

CM Revanth Reddy noted that former PM Nehru assumed the responsibilities of Prime Minister during a time of national crisis. Nehru implemented the plans meticulously and moved the country towards development. The first generation of leaders, Nehru and Indira Gandhi, introduced groundbreaking policies. The credit for transforming the nation's economic trajectory through liberalisation policies goes to former PM PV Narasimha Rao. During the PV and Manmohan regimes, numerous reforms were introduced in the country. (ANI)