On Mahashivaratri, a Mor Mukut adorned Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Temple as devotees gathered for prayers amidst tight security. Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple also saw a massive turnout, with authorities expecting up to ten lakh devotees.

Mahashivratri Festivities in Deoghar

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, a Mor Mukut was tied to the main peak of the Baba Baidyanath Temple, symbolising the adornment of Lord Shiva, the groom, before his wedding procession. Devotees thronged the temple in large numbers, offering prayers and expressing their wishes, saying, "May the blessings of Mahadev be upon us all and we all live with happiness and joy. It is my good fortune that I am offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri," a devotee said.

Elaborate Security Arrangements

Saurabh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Deoghar, said that comprehensive arrangements have been made to manage the crowds. "Proper arrangements have been made at the temple. Devotees are coming in large numbers to offer prayers. In view of the 'Shiv Baraat', police deployment has been zone-wise. Drones, watch towers are also being used to ensure that incidents of theft don't happen," he told ANI.

Varanasi Witnesses Massive Devotee Turnout

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra stated that by this morning, around 1.6 lakh devotees had already taken darshan. He added that the temple administration expects a total footfall of eight to ten lakh devotees this year.

Welcoming devotees with showers of flower petals, temple authorities ensured elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. Mishra informed reporters that facilities such as drinking water, glasses, ORS solutions, fruits, and medical assistance desks are available. Lost and found centres have also been set up to assist visitors.

The Legend and Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)