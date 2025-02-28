Mahashivaratri 2025: Over 11.69 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath

Over 11.69 lakh devotees visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Mahashivaratri. The local administration, following CM Yogi Adityanath's directives, ensured security and smooth darshan. Aerial flower showers added to the grandeur.

Varanasi witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, with over 11.69 lakh worshippers paying their respects at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath temple. Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the local administration ensured comprehensive security arrangements, smooth crowd management, and essential facilities for the devotees.

Under the supervision of the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration, systematic arrangements were made to facilitate a seamless darshan experience. From the early hours of the morning, long queues of devotees gathered at the temple premises, eager to perform the sacred rituals.

Devotees offered their prayers and conducted the traditional ‘Jalabhishek’ with great devotion. The spiritual fervor transformed Varanasi into a sea of faith, with a continuous stream of visitors thronging the holy city. The influx of devotees remained uninterrupted throughout Mahashivaratri. By morning itself, lakhs had already completed their darshan, and as the day progressed, the numbers only swelled further.

Adding to the grandeur of the celebrations, the Yogi government arranged a special aerial flower shower over Kashi on Wednesday, honoring the deep religious sentiments of devotees. Helicopters showered flowers over Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Ganga ghats, filling the air with a divine ambiance. The spectacular floral tribute elevated the spiritual enthusiasm of the devotees, making this Mahashivaratri a truly memorable event in the city of Lord Shiva.



