    Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request

    In her complaint to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), actress Uorfi Javed alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh had filed a complaint against her for political mileage and threatened to beat her during a media interaction.
     

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into the model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed's demand seeking security, an official said on Tuesday, January 18, 2023. 

    In her complaint to the MSCW, the actress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh had filed a complaint against her for political mileage and threatened to beat her during a media interaction.

    Last week, Javed and her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, met with the MSCW chief Rupali Chakankar and reported a complaint against Wagh for 'threatening and criminal intimidation.' In her request for security, the actress and social media influencer said she felt unsafe outside her home. 

    "The complaint was lodged for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm on public domain," Javade's lawyer said. Also, the lawyer asked for preventive action under relevant CrPc sections.

    Maharashtra BJP chief of women's wing, Chitra Wagh, had filed a police complaint against Javed for 'indulging in 'nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai' and demanded that she be 'arrested'. Earlier, she slammed Javed on Twitter and asked if the Women's Commission would do anything about it.

    Wagh, in her complaint, said, "Half-naked women walk freely on Mumbai's streets. Why isn't the Women's Commission taking notice of this? The protest is not directed at Uorfi but rather at the attitude of openly walking around in public places. And, yes... will the Women's Commission do anything?" Wagh asked. 

    Javed took to social media to respond to the BJP leader with several posts. In addition, she filed a counter-complaint against Wagh. On Saturday, Mumbai Police recorded Javed's statement concerning Wagh's complaint. 

