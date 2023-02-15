Maharashtra woman killed by live-in partner, body stuffed in mattress; probe underway

Even as the gory details in Delhi's Najafgarh case continue to emerge, a similar incident has surfaced in Maharashtra where a man allegedly killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress. Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his 35-year-old live-in partner at their residence.

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra’s killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress. At the Tulinj Police station in the Palghar district, a case has been reported. The deceased, 40-year-old Megha Shah, was found dead in an apartment in the Vijay Nagar neighbourhood of Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police reported.

The dead body was taken for a postmortem by Tulinj police in Palghar, who also filed a complaint under section 302 of the IPC and began further investigation. Hardik, her live-in boyfriend, who had been missing for two days, was found, and an investigation is still ongoing.

The victim was a nurse by profession, and the two had been dating for the previous six months, according to the preliminary inquiry. When residents of the neighbourhood phoned the police to report hearing an awful stink emanating from the flat, officers were alerted to the situation.

The accused was apprehended by members of the Railway Protection Force on Tuesday while boarding a train in Madhya Pradesh. Later, when the police began questioning him, they learned about the murder. According to the neighbours, the woman had come to stay in the building on rent a few days ago.

Hardik was unemployed while Megha, a nurse, used to bear the household expenses. This led to frequent quarrels between them which resulted in the murder, police said in a statement. Megha and Hardik, who had been dating for three years, had been living together for the last six months. Nearly a month prior, they had relocated to the rental home. According to the police, their neighbours also complained about their regular fights.

