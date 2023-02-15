Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Addicted to playing games, 15-year-old boy ends life after family refuses to fix mobile phone

    The minor was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Greater Noida. The minor was fond of playing games and his father was not ready to repair his phone as he would play games again.
     

    Addicted to playing games 15 year old boy ends life after family refuses to fix mobile phone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    A 15-year-old boy committed suicide in Greater Noida when his family refused to fix the phone he used to play video games. The boy resided with his family in a neighbourhood under the control of Beta 2 police station, according to the authorities.

    He was often reprimanded by his family members for his addiction to playing games on his mobile device. The child asked that his family get his cell phone fixed after it stopped working correctly, but they refused. The child became so enraged by this that he entered his room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

    When his family members saw him, they immediately took him down and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

    The 15-year-old child was hooked to playing games on his phone, according to Saad Miyan Khan, the deputy commissioner of police for Greater Noida. After his family members refused to fix his phone, he committed suicide. 

    The child’s father works as a gardener and the family’s financial condition is reportedly weak, the police said.

    "Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," said the DCP. He further said, “In this case, Prima facie the the parents asked him not to play games on mobile phone and the boy took the fatal step."

    Also read: Life Mission project: ED arrests Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar; check details

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested AJR

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

    Life Mission project: ED arrests Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar; check details AJR

    Life Mission project: ED arrests Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar; check details

    Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befittng response from BSF

    Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befitting response from BSF

    Coimbatore car blast case: NIA raids 60 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala; check details AJR

    Coimbatore car blast case: NIA raids 60 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala; check details

    Aero India 2023: Despite Malaysia 'setback', HAL order book in good health: CMD

    Aero India 2023: Despite Malaysia 'setback', HAL order book in good health: CMD

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti India graffiti in Canada Indian govt calls for action gcw

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada; Indian govt calls for action

    BTS' Suga in India? Singer confirms his first solo worldwide tour vma

    BTS' Suga in India? Singer confirms his first solo worldwide tour

    Joker 2 first look: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix as Joker; fans go CRAZY RBA

    Joker 2 first look: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix as Joker; fans go CRAZY

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested AJR

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs ATKMB preview: Bartholomew Ogbeche sole strike against ATK Mohun Bagan secures second place for Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bartholomew Ogbeche's sole strike against ATK Mohun Bagan secures second place for Hyderabad FC

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon