Addicted to playing games, 15-year-old boy ends life after family refuses to fix mobile phone

The minor was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Greater Noida. The minor was fond of playing games and his father was not ready to repair his phone as he would play games again.

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide in Greater Noida when his family refused to fix the phone he used to play video games. The boy resided with his family in a neighbourhood under the control of Beta 2 police station, according to the authorities.

He was often reprimanded by his family members for his addiction to playing games on his mobile device. The child asked that his family get his cell phone fixed after it stopped working correctly, but they refused. The child became so enraged by this that he entered his room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

When his family members saw him, they immediately took him down and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

The 15-year-old child was hooked to playing games on his phone, according to Saad Miyan Khan, the deputy commissioner of police for Greater Noida. After his family members refused to fix his phone, he committed suicide.

The child’s father works as a gardener and the family’s financial condition is reportedly weak, the police said.

"Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," said the DCP. He further said, “In this case, Prima facie the the parents asked him not to play games on mobile phone and the boy took the fatal step."

Also read: Life Mission project: ED arrests Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar; check details