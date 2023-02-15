Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

According to Vikram Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), they received information on Tuesday morning that a woman had been murdered and her body was hidden at a dhaba on the outskirts of the hamlet.

Delhi Police on Tuesday (February 14) arrested a man who was in a relationship with a 25-year-old woman after her body was discovered in a refrigerator at a 'dhaba' (eatery) on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi.

According to Vikram Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), they received information on Tuesday morning that a woman had been murdered and her body was hidden at a dhaba on the outskirts of the hamlet.

The body was recovered by police once they arrived at the scene. Accused Sahil Gahlot, a Mitraon village inhabitant, has been captured. Singh stated that more legal action is being taken. Preliminary interrogation revealed that Gahlot was getting married on February 10 and that the woman objected as they had been in a relationship for a long time.

"The woman was from Jhajjar in Haryana. According to reports, she threatened to accuse the man in a case if he married another woman," sources said.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused planned to marry another woman. As the victim found out about it, she objected and persisted in marrying him. Enraged by this, the accused murdered her and put her body inside a freezer at his dhaba.

It can be seen that this case is similar to a murder case in Delhi that stunned the country when a man named Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha and dissected her body into 35 parts. Following the murder, he allegedly kept the body pieces in a 300-litre fridge for 18 days before dumping them in a jungle.