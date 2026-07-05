Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar stated that the SIT probing the TET paper leak will reveal details soon. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the scam, which has uncovered an inter-state network. The exam has been postponed.

Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar on Sunday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case would soon come up with more details. He also highlighted the developments of the case after the police registered a case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Investigation and Arrests

"The TET exam in Maharashtra was scheduled for June 28. However, 3 days prior, the police administration received information that someone was attempting to leak and sell the exam paper. The police intervened immediately and initially took 3 individuals into custody. Subsequently, 4 more people were arrested, and just yesterday, 3 additional individuals were arrested in connection with the case. An SIT has also been constituted to investigate the matter, and all the details will soon be revealed through the SIT's findings."

Earlier on July 3, three more accused--identified as Mithun, Sonu and Kapil Dahiya--were produced before a court on Thursday in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven. The court remanded the three accused to police custody till July 9. Thane Police arrested the three accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case uncovered an inter-state network and identified a resident of Bihar as the alleged mastermind behind the scam, sources said.

Exam Postponed

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the TET after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council. The examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra. (ANI)