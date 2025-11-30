In Nanded, Maharashtra, a teenage girl performed symbolic wedding rites with her murdered boyfriend’s body after her father and brothers were arrested for allegedly killing him over their inter-caste relationship.

In a shocking and tragic incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, a teenage girl performed symbolic wedding rites with the body of her murdered boyfriend, just hours after her father and brothers were arrested for allegedly killing him over their inter-caste relationship. The girl, identified as Aanchal, vowed to remain with her deceased lover’s mother, saying that nothing, not even death, could separate them. The case has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting deep-rooted caste tensions and raising questions about honour-based violence within families.

Brutal Killing Over Inter-Caste Relationship

Police stated that 25-year-old Saksham Tate was lured to the Juna Ganj area on Thursday evening by Aanchal’s family members. Investigators revealed that her father, Gajanan Mamilwad, and brothers, Himesh and Sahil Mamilwad, along with three others, attacked him. Saksham was shot and then struck on the head with a stone slab, killing him instantly. A minor involved in the attack has been sent to a correctional home.

Authorities have registered an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Arms Act. All adult accused have been taken into police custody.

Teen Performs Symbolic Wedding Rites

On Friday evening, Aanchal arrived at Saksham’s home during funeral preparations. Eyewitnesses reported that she broke down beside his body and performed rituals, including the application of haldi (turmeric) and kumkum, symbolising marriage. She told reporters that their love would remain immortal despite his death and said that they had intended to marry soon.

They killed him brutally, but they lost. My lover won, even in death. I want my father and brothers to be punished, she said.

Alleged Opposition Due to Caste Differences

Aanchal alleged that her family opposed her relationship solely because Saksham was Buddhist while her family belonged to the Hindu community. She further claimed that Saksham had been continuously threatened and that her family had been plotting to eliminate him for weeks.

As part of the symbolic wedding rites, turmeric was also applied to the deceased’s body. Aanchal said she had severed all ties with her family and would now live with Saksham’s mother. I will stay with his mother for the rest of my life. They cannot separate us anymore, she added.

Investigation and Security Measures

Senior police officers confirmed that additional security has been deployed in the area to prevent caste-related tensions from escalating. The investigation remains ongoing, including the recovery of the murder weapon and recording Aanchal’s detailed statement. Authorities assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure justice.