Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to inaugurate the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival 2025 in New Delhi. The event, at Sunder Nursery until Dec 9, features over 300 women from 25 states, celebrating Indian food and culture.

Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will inaugurate the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival 2025 on Monday at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, according to an official release by the Ministry of Rural Development. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, will be the Guest of Honour along with Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani, and Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In this festival, the people of the capital will once again get a glimpse of Indian culture and food at Sunder Nursery in Delhi. More than 300 Lakhpati Didiyas (women entrepreneurs) and women from self-help groups from 25 states across the country are participating at 62 stalls in the Saras Food Festival.

Event Details: Venue and Timings

The Saras Food Festival, which will continue till December 9, is being organised at Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin, near Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi. The Saras Food Festival will remain open for visitors from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm.

Empowering Rural Women and Showcasing Culture

The Saras Food Festival 2025, a unique example of women's empowerment, is being held in the nation's capital. Its aim is not only to introduce people to the country's food culture but also to inspire other rural women.

Women from self-help groups across the country, formed under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, a flagship programme of the Ministry of Rural Development, are not only skilled in producing rural products but also have expertise in preparing traditional dishes from different states. The Saras Food Festival will not only offer visitors from Delhi and neighbouring states a unique blend of culture and flavours from 25 states but also provide an opportunity to learn about their social fabric and experience their renowned cuisines.

A Gastronomic Delight from 25 States

The Saras Food Festival will feature 62 stalls, including 50 live food stalls and 12 organic food stalls. This year, visitors will be able to enjoy over 500 dishes, including Himachali Seeddu, Uttarakhand's Tandoori Chai, Jammu and Kashmir's famous Kalari Kulcha, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Northeastern Momos, Bengali fried fish, Rajasthan's Kair Sagari, Gatte ki Sabzi, Bajra Roti, Bengal's Hilsa, and fish curry. Chicken from Telangana, Kerala's Malabar Biryani, Bihar's Litti Chokha, Punjab's Sarson Ka Saag, and Makki ki Roti, along with delicious dishes from other states.

Other states, including Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Gujarat, are also participating in it.