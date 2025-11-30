Delhi MCD bypolls concluded smoothly with a hassle-free environment for voters, said the State Election Commission. Key initiatives included the 'Nigam Chunav Delhi' app with a queue tracking system and 100% webcasting of all 580 polling stations.

Adeshwar Kant, Joint Secretary of the State Election Commission, on Sunday said that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) bypolls have concluded smoothly, with voters casting ballots in a hassle-free environment. The SEC highlighted the Nigam Chunaav Delhi app, a new QMS system to track queues, and 100% webcasting of all 580 polling stations, enabling real-time monitoring and quick resolution of minor issues.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Secretary of the Delhi State Election Commission, Adeshwar Kant, said, "Since morning, our election arrangements have been running very smoothly, and so has the election process. It's proceeding easily and without issues. Voters can cast their votes in a happy atmosphere because we have simplified the election process and provided convenient facilities."

Voter-Friendly Initiatives and Technology

Highlighting voter-friendly initiatives, Kant said the Commission's 'Nigam Chunav Delhi' mobile app has been upgraded with a rich feature set and user-friendly interface. "Our Nigam Chunaav Delhi app is feature-rich with a well-maintained interface. Users can learn about voters, polling stations, file complaints, and learn about candidates. Additionally, we've now implemented a QMS system that records the number of queues at each polling station and the number of people currently waiting. This information is accessible to all voters."

100% Webcasting for Real-Time Monitoring

For the first time, not just in a by-election but in any election in Delhi, all 580 polling stations are under 100% live webcasting. "For the first time, not only in a by-election but also in a general election, we have webcast all 580 polling stations in Delhi, covering 100% of them... One of the great benefits of webcasting is that we can monitor it in real time. The State Election Commission oversees every polling station, and this facility is also available at the RO level. ROs can monitor it directly in real time, so we have not received any such complaints yet. Other minor issues, such as overcrowding or similar problems, are handled at the RO level," Kant said.

Voter Turnout Details

Meanwhile, voter turnout for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls for 12 vacant wards stood at 31.13 per cent as of 3:30 pm, the State Election Commission said. Chandani Mahal recorded the highest voter turnout at 41.95 per cent, while Greater Kailash recorded the lowest at 20.69 per cent. Several other wards recorded 37.82 per cent polling, Shalimar Bagh-B 28.28 per cent, Ashok Vihar 28.13 per cent, Chandni Chowk 27.91 per cent, Dwarka-B 23.27 per cent, Dichaoan Kalan 33.84 per cent, Naraina 33.75 per cent, Sangam Vihar-A 38.62 per cent, Dakshin Puri 32.60 per cent, and Vinod Nagar 29.77 per cent.

The total votes cast include 12,0447 (32.09 per cent) by men and 97,296 (30.02 per cent) by women, while only 8 (15.38 per cent) of the total 52 third-gender voters in the 12 wards have participated in the polling.

The 12 wards undergoing polling include Shalimar Bagh-B (Women), Mundka (General), Ashok Vihar (Women), Chandani Chowk (General), Chandani Mahal (General), Dwarka-B (Women), Dichaon Kalan (Women), Naraina (General), Sangam Vihar-A (General), Dakshin Puri (Scheduled Caste) Greater Kailash (Women), and Vinod Nagar (General).