BSF IG Ashok Yadav announced Operation Sindoor is still active, warning that any Pakistani action will get a 'befitting response'. He said while many terror launch pads were destroyed, several remain intact with terrorists present along the LoC.

Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Ashok Yadav, on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing and any action by Pakistan will be met with a strong response. He added that while several launching pads and forward locations along the Line of Control have been destroyed, some remain intact, and terrorists are still present there. Speaking to the reporters in Srinagar, Ashok Yadav said, "During Operation Sindoor, the Army and Border Security Force destroyed numerous launching pads and several forward locations of Pakistan. Some action has been taken to address the destroyed launching pads, which were highly vulnerable. However, many launching pads along the LoC are still intact, and some terrorists continue to be present there... We strive to thwart any infiltration attempts... Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and any action by Pakistan will be met with a befitting response..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Operation's Origins

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. The Operation was a targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

BSF Commemorates Raising Day

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF), proudly commemorating its Diamond Jubilee and 61st Raising Day, highlighted significant operational achievements of Frontier Headquarters Jammu while underscoring its crucial role along both the International Border with Pakistan and the Line of Control in close coordination with the Indian Army, said the PRO BSF. Upholding its motto "Jeevan Paryant Kartavya", BSF Jammu reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the border with utmost vigilance, contributing to a secure environment for the border population.

According to the release, BSF Jammu is manning approximately 200 km of the International Border (IB) with Pakistan and is also deployed along the Line of Control (LC) alongside the Indian Army. During 2025, BSF Jammu played a key role in Operation Sindoor, an Indian security operation, while simultaneously facing multiple challenges emanating from Pakistan, including cross-border firing, infiltration attempts, narcotics smuggling, and drone operations. (ANI)