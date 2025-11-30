Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar counters HD Kumaraswamy's remarks on Vokkaliga seers, questioning his knowledge of their historical political role. Amid a CM leadership tussle, Shivakumar says he welcomes support offered out of affection.

Shivakumar Defends Seers' Political Role

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday responded to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's comments on Vokkaliga seers supporting him for the Chief Minister's post. He said Kumaraswamy doesn't take support from anyone and has never used his community or seers for personal gain. "Kumaraswamy is a big leader; he doesn't need any support. He has never used the Vokkaliga community, Sangha and seers," the DCM said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

Shivakumar also questioned Kumaraswamy's knowledge of the Vokkaliga mutt and its history, highlighting the role of Vokkaliga seers during Deve Gowda's tenure as chief minister. "Kumaranna doesn't even know how the Vokkaliga mutt came to be. Who built it? Would Deve Gowda have become the CM if not for the Vokkaliga seers? Did the seers keep quiet when injustice was meted out to Sadananda Gowda? The seers speak on certain occasions; there is nothing wrong with it," he said.

He highlighted the role of Vokkaliga seers in H D Deve Gowda's chief ministership and noted that seers have spoken in favour of him (Shivakumar) with affection. Shivakumar emphasised that he's received support from various seers, including Jain seers, and sees nothing wrong with it. The DCM emphasised that seers have the right to speak out on certain occasions and that he himself has received support from various seers, including those from the Jain community, and has been blessed by them. He maintained that there's nothing wrong with receiving support and that it's natural for people to support someone they have affection for

Upon being asked about Kumaraswamy's statement, citing that he had never sought the support of seers, he said, "Did I ask for support? I haven't asked for anyone's support. If they support you out of affection, can you say no? Though I am born in a particular community, I like and respect all communities. Many other seers, including Balehonnur seer and Sri Saila seer, have supported me. Jain seers have blessed me too. I got support when I went to Dharmasthala, too. We can't say it is wrong."

Background: The Karnataka CM Leadership Tussle

Meanwhile, the remarks follow ongoing speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, which began on November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed its half-term. Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years. The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision. The tussle, fueled by the 2023 "power-sharing agreement" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post. (ANI)