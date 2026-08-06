RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged youth for self-imposed social media discipline, saying rules succeed only when attitudes change. He also cautioned against fake content and stressed that followers should not end up in a bad place by following others.

On Social Media and Self-Discipline

Urging the youth to have self-imposed discipline about social media, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that framing rules is fine but these would succeed if there is a change in the attitude. Mohan Bhagwat, who interacted at an event which marked 15 years of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), said laws are effective when society accepts them.

"Forming rules is alright but it succeeds when attitude changes. Otherwise, there are so many laws already. Laws are effective when society accepts it...One needs to think what they are on social media and people follow what they do. So, it becomes one's responsibility to see that followers do not end up in a bad place by following what ones does (on social media)," he said, answering a query on influence of social media on Gen Z and Gen Alpha and the way to tackle it.

He also cautioned against fake content on social media. "Nowadays, the technology is such that fake videos can be generated and false statements can be attributed to you or me. So, while using social media, the content should not be trusted without verification from authentic source. We need to have self-imposed discipline about social media...Otherwise, if you ban something, it lands up in fraud market. This should not happen," he added.

On Protests and Education Reform

He noted that protest is also a method to have consensus in a democracy and said that any agitation should be aimed at improving the system and that Gen Z and Gen Alpha is more honest than the existing generation. Bhagwat said a lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done and there is need for a dialogue with those seeking a change. Bhagwat interacted with students in a significant outreach after days of protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against NEET-UG leak that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. Students are also protesting in Jharkhand over paper leak. The RSS chief gave detailed answers to questions.

Referring to the recent protests and the government's subsequent outreach, Bhagwat said due to various reasons, if a thing is not heard, agitation can be done. "In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. Lot of views come together and a consensus is evolved after discussion, that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions. As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue," he said.

Understanding Gen Z's Approach

The RSS chief said the young generation has an approach different from the older generation and seeks logic. "As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said, we never questioned them. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha questions, they want logical answers and love...In democracy, this is the method. They call it 'debate' in English, we call it 'shastrarth' - there is no debate there but there are two sides there: 'poorv' and 'uttar'. We look at all aspects and everyone has their own perspective, so a new dimension comes to light in every subject. So, we get so many opinions and counter-opinions, they together form total view of the truth. This should indeed happen," he said.

"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he added. (ANI)