SAD MLA Bibi Ganieve Kaur Majithia submitted a Privilege Motion against Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema, accusing him of misleading the Assembly. She alleged he misinterpreted Sri Akal Takht Sahib's directives on a bill to stifle debate in the House.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bibi Ganieve Kaur Majithia on Thursday submitted a Privilege Motion notice to the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, alleging that he deliberately misled the House during the Assembly proceedings on August 5 by making statements contrary to the written directives of the eternal Sri Akal Takht Sahib and thereby violated the privileges of the Assembly.

Motion Alleges Misinterpretation of Directives

In her notice, Bibi Majithia said that Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema attempted to create the impression in the House that Sri Akal Takht Sahib had directed that the "Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill" should not be discussed in the Assembly and that the Shiromani Akali Dal had violated the directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. She said this statement was completely contrary to the written communication issued by the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib on July 31, 2026. The letter had clearly instructed all MLAs to "recognise your duty as Sikhs and ask the Punjab Government to amend the law in accordance with the Sikh sentiments recorded by Sri Akal Takht Sahib."

It further stated that no other amendment should be approved until a consensus was reached with Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and that it was the religious responsibility of every Sikh MLA to present the position in the Assembly in line with the sentiments expressed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Bibi Majithia said that nowhere in the written directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib was it stated that the issue should not be discussed in the Assembly. Despite this, the Finance Minister deliberately misinterpreted the directives and misled the House, which she described as a direct attack on the dignity of the Assembly and the privileges of its members.

MLA Alleges Disrespect and Speaker Inaction

In her notice, Bibi Majithia also highlighted that whenever she rises in the House to speak on Sri Akal Takht Sahib or the Jagat Jot Bill, members of the ruling party make insulting remarks and personal comments against her. She said that instead of protecting her dignity and rights as a woman MLA, attempts were repeatedly made to silence her voice, while the Speaker never intervened to stop such conduct.

She alleged that on August 5 as well, when she referred to the directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib in the Punjab Assembly, derogatory remarks were made against her. However, the Speaker neither considered expunging those remarks from the record nor restrained any member. Instead, she alleged, the Speaker showed undue haste in expunging the sacred words "Sri Akal Takht Sahib" from the Assembly proceedings at the insistence of the ruling party.

Bibi Majithia said, "My speech may be expunged every time, but no one can ever erase the respect, honour and reverence for Sri Akal Takht Sahib that is engraved in the heart and soul of every Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sikh. History bears witness that the arrogance of those who have challenged the greatness of Sri Akal Takht Sahib has always been reduced to dust."

She also reminded the Speaker that Punjab has always upheld the tradition of respecting women, but no firm stand had ever been taken to protect the dignity of a woman MLA from the Opposition in the Assembly. She appealed to the Speaker to refrain in future from allowing such remarks and from taking hasty action regarding references to Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Demand for Committee Referral

Bibi Ganieve Kaur Majithia demanded that the serious matter of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema allegedly misleading the House, misinterpreting the written directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, and violating the privileges of the Assembly be immediately referred to the Privileges Committee so that the truth could come to light and the dignity of the Assembly and the sanctity of democracy could be upheld. (ANI)