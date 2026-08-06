The Centre released over Rs 6,150 crore to states under the Jal Jeevan Mission in FY 2026-27. Uttar Pradesh received the highest reimbursement, while Assam was the top beneficiary through the new SNA SPARSH platform for real-time monitoring.

The Centre has released over Rs 6,150 crore to states under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) during the financial year 2026-27, including Rs 5,289.09 crore as reimbursement to 10 states and Rs 865.87 crore through the SNA SPARSH platform to 13 states, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Thursday.

Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 Approved with Enhanced Outlay

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 on 10th March 2026, extending the Mission till December 2028 with an enhanced focus on ensuring reliable, adequate and safe drinking water services for every rural household. The Mission has been approved with a total outlay of Rs 8.69 lakh crore, including Central assistance of Rs 3.59 lakh crore, to support States and UTs in achieving universal and sustainable drinking water coverage.

To ensure that progress under the Mission remained uninterrupted during the transition period, from the completion of the earlier JJM 1.0 Mission to the approval of JJM 2.0, several States continued implementation of approved rural water supply schemes using their own financial resources.

State-wise Fund Reimbursement

From reimbursement, out of Rs 5,289.09 crore as Central share to 10 States in the FY 2026-27, Uttar Pradesh has received the highest allocation of Rs 2,711.52 crore. Karnataka received the second-highest amount at ₹795.74 crore, followed by Maharashtra (Rs 594.44 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 537.72 crore). Other beneficiaries include Odisha (Rs 221.44 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 149.50 crore), Kerala (Rs 144.66 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 96.52 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 23.25 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 14.10 crore).

Shift to Service Delivery and Digital Governance

The ministry said JJM 2.0 marks a shift from infrastructure creation to assured service delivery through strengthened Gram Panchayat-led operation and maintenance of water supply systems, source sustainability, water quality surveillance, community ownership and digital governance.

Fund Release via SNA SPARSH Platform

A major reform introduced under JJM 2.0 is the Scheme-based Payment and Release through SNA SPARSH platform that enables scheme-level fund release, expenditure tracking and real-time monitoring of financial progress. SNA SPARSH facilitates payments linked to individual water supply schemes, thereby improving accountability, transparency, auditability and efficiency in utilisation of public funds.

As of the current date in FY 2026-27, the Centre has released Rs 865.87 crore through the SNA SPARSH platform to 13 states, with Assam emerging as the largest beneficiary, receiving Rs 669.92 crore. So far in FY 2026-27, the Centre has released Rs 865.87 crore through the SNA SPARSH platform to 13 states. Assam received the highest allocation of Rs 669.92 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 90.98 crore), Karnataka (Rs 47.30 crore), West Bengal (Rs 30.45 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 10.58 crore). Other beneficiary states include Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)