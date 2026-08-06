Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called for a tech-led transformation of India's maritime security architecture to counter emerging cyber and geopolitical threats, stressing that port security is a strategic imperative for a strong economy.

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal called for a technology-led transformation of India's maritime security architecture, saying the country's expanding port network and growing role in global trade require security systems that are resilient, integrated and equipped to counter emerging cyber and geopolitical threats.

Addressing the 2nd National Port Security Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said India's ports should be measured not only by cargo throughput and operational efficiency but also by their ability to withstand evolving security risks. He urged maritime stakeholders to adopt advanced technologies, strengthen institutional coordination and build a future-ready security ecosystem that supports India's long-term maritime ambitions.

Security as a Strategic Imperative

"Safe Ports create Strong Trade. Strong Trade creates a Strong Economy. And a Strong Economy builds a Strong Nation," Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that cyberattacks, drone incursions, supply chain vulnerabilities and threats to digital infrastructure have made maritime security a strategic imperative rather than merely an operational requirement.

New Institutional Frameworks and Digital Initiatives

The Union Minister said the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025 would provide a dedicated institutional framework to strengthen regulatory oversight, standardise security practices and improve coordination among maritime agencies. He also highlighted digital initiatives such as e-Samudra, the Maritime Single Window and the One Nation One Port Process, saying India's transition towards smart ports must be accompanied by equally robust cyber security and risk management systems.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and guided by the vision of SAGAR, we are committed to building a secure, resilient and future-ready maritime ecosystem that will anchor India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," added Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Inter-Agency Deliberations on Emerging Challenges

The conference brought together around 140 participants, including senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, State Maritime Boards, Major Port Authorities, non-major ports and industry representatives to deliberate on emerging security challenges facing India's maritime sector.

Secretary, MoPSW, Vijay Kumar, advocated a "Security by Design" approach, calling for security to be integrated into every stage of port development, while Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, stressed greater use of technology and inter-agency coordination to address emerging cyber, drone and transnational maritime security threats. The conference featured technical sessions on the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, cyber security, geopolitical risks affecting global shipping, and emerging best practices in maritime security, with participants expected to formulate recommendations for strengthening India's port security framework. (ANI)