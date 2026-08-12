Three 15-year-old students from Maharashtra created a satirical news report video to highlight their school road's poor condition. Using a mobile phone, they filmed a mock report about the potholes and mud, which made daily commuting difficult. The video went viral on social media, capturing attention of local authorities.

Three Class 10 students from Maharashtra’s Raigad district have shown how a little creativity can turn a local civic complaint into a viral campaign for change. Neha Ghare, Jyotsna Mukane and Mansi Pawar, all 15, created a satirical news report highlighting the potholes and muddy stretches on the road they use to travel to school.

The three friends used simple equipment to make their report. Neha played the role of a reporter, while an umbrella became her makeshift microphone. Jyotsna appeared as the person being interviewed about the condition of the road, while Mansi recorded the entire segment on a mobile phone. Their humorous take captured the difficulties faced by residents, particularly schoolchildren, during the monsoon.

Check the viral video here:

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Rather than simply complaining about the poor road conditions, the students presented their concerns in the style of a television ground report. The satire highlighted the potholes and muddy patches that had made daily commuting difficult and quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The video eventually went viral, bringing the road’s condition into the spotlight. The attention also prompted the local administration to take notice, following which the road was repaired.

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The girls’ initiative earned praise from their families, villagers and political leaders for drawing attention to an issue affecting their community. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is also expected to meet the students.

Neha’s father, Atmaram Ghare, expressed pride in what the girls had done. “We are proud of what our daughters did. The government needs to take cognizance of such issues,” he said.

What began as a creative schoolgirls’ project ultimately had a tangible impact. Their satirical report not only reached a large online audience but also helped draw official attention to the road and resulted in its repair.

The incident has sparked appreciation online for the students’ initiative and serves as an example of how young citizens can use creativity and social media to highlight everyday civic problems. For the three friends, their unusual “news report” turned a frustrating daily commute into a successful call for action.

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